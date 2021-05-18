Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 16:30 Hits: 6

The eruption of violence in Gaza prompted demonstrations around the world last weekend, with many condemning Israel’s air strikes while others protested the rockets fired by Hamas and in support of Israel’s right to defend itself. Across Israel, Jewish and Arab citizens have taken to the streets to call for an end to the inter-communal clashes that have erupted within the country's borders.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210518-against-backdrop-of-gaza-violence-israel-s-jews-and-arabs-join-forces-for-peace