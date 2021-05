Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 14:02 Hits: 5

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will be tightening its rules for those wanting to enter the state starting May 20, says Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/18/covid-19-stricter-requirements-to-enter-sabah-from-may-20-says-masidi