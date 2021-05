Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 18:57 Hits: 8

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a Mississippi case this fall that could take a first step toward unraveling Roe v. Wade. The outcome is likely to galvanize voter turnout for close 2022 midterm elections in several swing states.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/0518/Supreme-Court-case-reinvigorates-debate-over-legal-abortions?icid=rss