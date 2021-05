Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 05:48 Hits: 3

A 34-year old Malaysian man is the new case of COVID-19 linked to Marina Bay Sands Casino Dealer cluster and has tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant, according to the republic's Ministry of Health (MOH). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2021/05/18/covid-19-another-malaysian-linked-to-casino-dealer-cluster-in-singapore