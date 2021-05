Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 07:26 Hits: 4

JEMPOL: Twelve foreign workers were each slapped with a RM1,500 compound for violating the Covid-19 prevention procedures here, says district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/18/twelve-foreign-workers-fined-for-violating-mco-in-negri-sembilan