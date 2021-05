Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 07:26 Hits: 4

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Law Society (SLS) is rolling out Malaysia's first charter for the advancement of women in the legal profession as part of efforts to encourage gender equality. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/18/sabah-law-society-rolling-out-legal-profession-charter-against-gender-discrimination