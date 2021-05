Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 07:26 Hits: 4

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use, three government sources said, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen supply shortages from the global COVAX initiative. Read full story

