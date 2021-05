Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 20:49 Hits: 1

The US Treasury slapped sanctions on 16 senior Myanmar officials and family members Monday, citing their support for the government's "violent and lethal attacks" against the country's pro-democracy movement.

