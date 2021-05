Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 21:02 Hits: 0

Italy's government on Monday (May 17) approved a decree pushing back with immediate effect a nightly coronavirus curfew to 11pm from 10pm and easing other curbs in the regions where infections are low.

