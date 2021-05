Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 22:40 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and his wife Jill earned just over US$600,000 last year, their tax return showed on Monday (May 17), though the real news was that the document got released at all. Presidents have traditionally made public their annual tax returns, which detail sources of income ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-harris-tax-returns-income-trump-14830670