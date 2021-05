Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 22:44 Hits: 3

President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorised for domestic use.

