Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021

The United States on Monday (May 17) blocked - for the third time in a week - the adoption of a joint UN Security Council statement calling for a halt to Israeli-Palestinian violence, triggering a new emergency closed-door session set for Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-blocks-new-draft-un-statement-on-middle-east-violence-14830498