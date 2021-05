Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 04:47 Hits: 3

Hong Kong's newly appointed Catholic bishop on Tuesday (May 18) said he would need to tread carefully with Beijing as it cracks down on dissent - but vowed to plead with authorities to defend religious freedoms.

