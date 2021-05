Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 20:46 Hits: 0

Should colleges ditch the classics to make room for more diverse literature? To Anika Prather, these ancient works are vital to understanding Black history.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editor/2021/0517/Grappling-with-the-classics-Elitist-or-universal?icid=rss