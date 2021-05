Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 21:35 Hits: 1

Nearly 13% of Chileans identify as Indigenous, but they aren’t noted in Chile’s Constitution. Now, they have a seat at the table drafting a new one.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2021/0517/Indigenous-people-find-voice-in-Chile-s-constitution-rewrite?icid=rss