Police banned from participating in New York City Pride until 2025

Organizers in Heritage of Pride, the nonprofit that plans New York City Pride events, are banning police and corrections officers from participating in Pride celebrations until at least 2025, as reported by the Associated Press. Why? Because having police participate in Pride events, like the parade, can be frightening and exclusionary for many groups who want to attend celebrations freely, like trans folks, undocumented folks, and sex workers. Especially so when we consider ongoing instances of police brutality against people of color in the United States.

In a statement, event organizers said NYC Pride wants to “create safer spaces” for LGBTQ+ and communities of color in a time when violence against these groups—and especially against trans communities and people of color—keeps escalating. The statement says in part, “The steps being taken by the organization challenge law enforcement to acknowledge their harm and to correct course moving forward, in hopes of making an impactful change.” So, what does this look like in practice?

If you’re curious what role on-duty NYPD may play in event of an emergency, the statement says that NYPD will offer first response and security “only when absolutely necessary as mandated by city officials.” According to the statement, budget funds will be reallocated to private security, volunteers, and community leaders. Organizers are requesting that officers keep a distance of one block between themselves and the event.

Organizers also said they will not allow NYPD to speak at its events or use NYC Pride platforms. Organizers will also not promote law enforcement in spotlights, interviews, or on social media.

In an interview with CNN, Dan Dimant, the spokesperson for Heritage of Pride, said that while the organization has worked with the NYPD for over two decades, there’s been “aggression” by law enforcement and it’s been an ongoing issue. Dimant told the outlet, “The events of last year, with protests over George Floyd, there have been a lot of run-ins with the NYPD, so we began to think long and hard about this decision."

In speaking to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for NYPD said the department was “disheartened” by the decision. According to the spokesperson, the department still plans to be present to ensure “good order” and traffic safety during the event.

On Friday, the president of the Gay Officers Action League (GOAL), Brian Downey, released a statement saying that Heritage of Pride is “well aware” the city won’t allow a large event without police presence. Downey described the response as a “low road” decision that prevents “their fellow community members from celebrating their identities and honoring the shared legacy of the Stonewall Riots.”

“The sense of safety that law enforcement is meant to provide can instead be threatening, and at times dangerous, to those in our community who are most often targeted with excessive force and/or without reason,” the Heritage of Pride statement reads in part. “NYC Pride is unwilling to contribute in any way to creating an atmosphere of fear or harm for members of the community."

Last year’s Pride march was canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This year, the parade is back on, and the theme is “The Fight Continues.” Details are still in the works, but there may be both virtual and in-person events. As of now, the NYC Pride march is scheduled for June 27.

