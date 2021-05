Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 09:30 Hits: 0

French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi and Britain's GSK reported Monday positive results in clinical trials of their Covid-19 jab following an earlier setback, raising hope it could be added to the world's vaccine arsenal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210517-sanofi-gsk-say-covid-19-vaccine-shows-positive-result-in-phase-2-trial