The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Veteran lawyer Alice Nkom on fighting for LGBT rights in Cameroon

Category: World Hits: 0

Veteran lawyer Alice Nkom on fighting for LGBT rights in Cameroon To mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, we speak to Alice Nkom. She became Cameroon's first female lawyer in her early 20s and now at 76 is one of the few people defending the rights of homosexuals and transgender people there. Despite death threats, she is still calling loudly for change in Cameroon, where people are imprisoned because of their sexual orientation. In a recent case, two men were sentenced to five years in prison simply for wearing women's clothes. Nkom joined us for Perspective to tell us more about her tireless fight for LGBT rights.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/perspective/20210517-veteran-lawyer-alice-nkom-on-fighting-for-lgbt-rights-in-cameroon

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version