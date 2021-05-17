Venezuelan refugees in Colombia afraid to return home after brutal conflict, army abuses

Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 12:42 Hits: 0

On March 21, the Venezuelan army launched a military operation against Colombian armed groups operating within its territory in the border state of Apure. About 5,000 Venezuelan civilians fled the fighting and bombing, seeking refuge across the border in Colombia. While some of the refugees have returned home in recent weeks, others are waiting for the departure of the Venezuelan army, which is accused of numerous abuses, including executing civilians.

