Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 13:27 Hits: 0

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he hasn't yet seen any evidence supporting Israel's claim that Hamas operated in a Gaza building housing The Associated Press and other media outlets that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike. Blinken said he has pressed Israel for justification.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210517-blinken-says-he-s-seen-no-evidence-to-justify-israeli-strike-on-media-building-in-gaza