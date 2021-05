Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 15:42 Hits: 2

FRANCE 24 parent company France Médias Monde and Deutsche Welle launched ENTR, a new media platform aimed at 18- to 34-year-olds, in partnership with a dozen media outlets on Monday. Aimed at young Europeans, the new media service exists in six languages.

