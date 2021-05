Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 17:04 Hits: 2

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Experts appointed by Tanzania's new president have declared COVID-19 vaccines to be effective and recommended joining the COVAX facility that shares the inoculations, in the latest sign suggesting official scepticism about the pandemic is waning. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/18/tanzanian-experts-say-covid-19-vaccines-safe-recommend-joining-covax