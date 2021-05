Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 12:37 Hits: 3

Although African sovereign wealth funds have already shown their effectiveness, their potential remains largely untapped. By mobilizing and leveraging national savings, these funds not only can increase governments’ capacity to finance public policies, but also can help to attract much-needed foreign capital.

