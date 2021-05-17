Supreme Court takes up Mississippi abortion law, setting the stage to overturn Roe v. Wade

Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 17:15 Hits: 2

Reproductive freedom is under direct threat after the Supreme Court said it will review a Mississippi law placing harsh restrictions on abortion rights. The law in question is one of many passed in states around the country by Republicans seeking to get a challenge to Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court, an effort bolstered by Donald Trump’s appointments moving the court sharply to the right.

The Mississippi law bans abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions only for “severe fetal abnormality” or medical emergency, and not for rape or incest. Roe v. Wade allows abortion until the point of fetal viability, which comes around 24 weeks. Even though the vast majority of abortions take place before 15 weeks of gestation, banning the procedure starting at 15 weeks would give the most vulnerable pregnant people less time to consider their choice, save money if needed, find a provider, and overcome the many barriers states like Mississippi put in their way. Yet, showing the degree to which the Mississippi law is a political move and not one responding to real conditions in the state, the only abortion clinic in the state only performs the procedure up to 16 weeks.

But the political move is a powerful one, reaching far beyond Mississippi: As part of this case, the court will consider whether “all pre-viability prohibitions on abortion are unconstitutional.” That raises the possibility of shattering decades of the court’s own precedent, and it does so for no medical reason.

“In an unbroken line dating to Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court’s abortion cases have established (and affirmed, and re-affirmed) a woman’s right to choose an abortion before viability,” Judge Patrick Higginbotham wrote for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. “States may regulate abortion procedures prior to viability so long as they do not impose an undue burden on the woman’s right but they may not ban abortions.”

This is one of the key reasons then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held open one Supreme Court seat for the last 10 months of Barack Obama’s presidency, then filled another in an unprecedented rush in the final weeks before the 2020 election. Now, the Trump-McConnell six to three conservative court could fulfill years of efforts to effectively end women’s control over their own bodies and right to decide their futures.

#SCOTUS review of the Miss. 15 week abortion ban is scary. If Roe is overturned/limited, it will be devastating. For decades abortion has been pushed out of reach for many, hitting the most marginalized the hardest. Abortion is still legal; we need to fight to keep it that way. May 17, 2021

Breaking: #SCOTUS to hear direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. Never forget that McConnell and others mocked us and gaslit us through the Kavanaugh fight for claiming that legal abortion was in jeopardy. They knew. They lied. We knew. We fought. And we're so far from done fighting. May 17, 2021

After Supreme Court takes up case about Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, Psaki says President Biden is "committed to codifying" Roe v. Wade as law regardless of the case's outcome https://t.co/efnmUGH0mwpic.twitter.com/kZBDQi1Os4 May 17, 2021

But, uh …

This is amazing, @PressSec! You were able to make a whole statement about the Supreme Court taking up the 15 week abortion ban case without saying the word 'abortion'. I am truly impressed! What a feat! https://t.co/BGQ9IkyGRX May 17, 2021

