Giuliani team is freaking out because Trump isn’t lifting any of his tiny fingers to help Rudy

Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 18:40 Hits: 3

As the Trump gravy train, already on fire, with some clowns jumping from the boxcars, derailed from 2020 into 2021, the numerous queries into his corrupt administration continue to move forward. Some of Trump’s biggest public liars and supporters have earned deliberately methodical public investigations, and are facing down serious charges. One of the long-standing corrupt dirtbags being justifiably looked into is former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani. At the end of April, federal agents raided Giuliani’s Park Avenue apartment in New York, and reportedly took loads of potential evidence of dirty dealings into custody to be looked through. The general understanding of the investigation is that prosecutors are interested in concluding whether or not Giuliani acted legally and with the country’s best interests in mind during his dubious time spent as some kind of liaison with the Ukraine, trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

At the time, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen was interviewed by news outlets to give his thoughts on the Giuliani situation. Cohen, now serving a three-year house arrest sentence for his part in Trump’s operation, already experienced this process—as well as the cold shoulder the big orange one gives you when you no longer serve his needs. Say what you will about Michael Cohen (I’ve said it here and here), in a den of thieves, he’s shown himself, through his seemingly powerless contriteness, to be somehow the least offensive. He’s also been prescient in his statements about what the next life experiences of people like Giuliani will be. Two new reports support Cohen’s statements to CNN at the time that Trump would ditch Giuliani before you could say [the reader can insert their word here].

The Daily Beast reports that Trump’s silence on Rudy Giuliani’s plight is stressing the Giuliani camp out—bigly. According to the sources The Daily Beast talked to, Giuliani’s tiny group of miscreants have hoped the twice impeached former Mar-a-Lago golf guy would do anything in support of his former leaky-haired attack dog. But so far, every chance that the Donald has had to show that support has been met with the cold shoulder of sociopathy. Examples include “having the ex-president sign on to a legal motion to have federal investigators throw out any seized communications,” in the hopes of getting those potentially damning communications thrown out of court.

Unfortunately for Giuliani, Trump and his team are afraid of saying anything about anything these days, as Trump is no longer the head of the executive branch of the most powerful country in the world. There is some speculation that Giuliani’s blundering and erratic behavior in the Ukraine is seen as the reason Donald Trump was impeached in the first place, and Trump—a pathological narcissist by trade—still blames Rudy.

As Michael Cohen told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, ”[Trump] was afraid even when they raided my home and my law office, because Donald Trump cares about only one person, and I say it all the time. He cares about only himself. So, he doesn't care that they raided Rudy's home. He doesn't care that they raided Rudy’s law office. ‘What is it going to do to affect me?’ Is all that he's thinking right now. ‘What did stupid Rudy do? What did stupid Rudy write? What sort of text messages or emails, what sort of stupid things was Rudy up to that's now going to implicate me?’”

Meanwhile, famous embarrassment to the practice of law, Alan Dershowitz, who is reportedly giving some legal advice to Giuliani, told the Daily Beast that he has told them to contact people like Trump. His position being that any motion to get rid of the mountains of evidence the federal government has seized in these investigations would be better defended against as a group. It’s a call for class action among thieves.

These source leaks to the press come at the same time that Giuliani lawyers have reportedly sent their first response to the FBI raid on April 28. “Unfortunately for Giuliani, and even more unfortunately for the attorney-client privilege and executive deliberation privilege, and the public’s perception that those privileges are real, the SDNY simply chose to treat a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well-known client—the former President of the United States.”

The legal play here is that Giuliani’s lawyers are arguing that the “special master” U.S. Southern District of New York prosecutors are asking be appointed custodial control over the evidence seized, is proof that the seizure is unwarranted and mostly performative on the part of federal agents. The evidence collected seems to be the whole ballgame here. It surely was in the case of Michael Cohen who has said that Giuliani is erratic and sloppy. ”Who knows what Rudy was involved with? What we're going to find out is there are text messages, there are emails, there are different types of communication apps that the FBI knows how to re-establish. Even if Rudy, who I don't think is technological, tried to, you know, tried to delete or what have you.“

In the end, what Donald Trump can do for Giuliani remains unclear. Without the power of blanket pardoning, Donald Trump is unlikely to be much of a help if evidence exists showing Giuliani broke laws. If that evidence, seized from the many digital and physical files collected by federal agents, does exist, the only way Donald Trump might help Rudy Giuliani is in being the bigger fish. In that case, Cohen’s statement about Giuliani’s loyalty would be one of the final stories in this drama: “Do I think Rudy will give up Donald in a heartbeat? Absolutely.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2030847