Here's why Republicans should be 'concerned' if Kevin McCarthy is forced to testify about the Capitol riot

Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 16:58 Hits: 0

With multiple Republicans going on the record calling for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to appear before the recently agreed-upon House commission to investigate the Jan 6th Capitol riot, one MSNC analyst said that what McCarthy might be forced to divulge while under oath should be of concern to the GOP.

Appearing with "The Sunday Show" host Jonathan Capehart, Jake Sherman said whatever comes out of the commission could be used as a weapon against the Republicans in the next election cycle.

"In the next, you know, week or so, there's going to be this commission that is going to be on the floor" Sherman began. "And you talked about subpoenaing -- Fred Upton, Republican of Michigan said this morning McCarthy would be subpoenaed -- he said it on CNN or one of the Sunday shows."

"If I were Kevin McCarthy or a Republican I would be concerned about what might come out here and Republicans, if they don't support this commission, that would be a dangerous precedent," he continued before adding, "I think many will, if they don't support it, they're handing Democrats a talking point [that] they don't want to get to the bottom of this."

"It's a straightforward commission. they have gotten all of their asks -- Republicans have for the most part -- and it would be a statement if they did not support this," he warned.

Watch below:





MSNBC 05 16 2021 11 43 54 youtu.be

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/kevin-mccarthy-2653005369/