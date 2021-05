Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 08:20 Hits: 1

TUNIS (Reuters) - The United States will grant Tunisia $500 million in aid to finance infrastructure and other projects and talks are also advanced on a loan guarantee, Tunisian finance minister Ali Kooli told Reuters on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/17/us-will-grant-tunisia-500-million-in-aid--tunisian-minister