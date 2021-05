Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 20:18 Hits: 1

Two people were killed and dozens injured Sunday when grandstand seating collapsed at a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210516-two-dead-as-israeli-synagogue-stands-collapse-near-jerusalem