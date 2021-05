Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 06:00 Hits: 3

Covid-19 lockdowns led to an increase in anti-LGBT violence within families in France in 2020, according to associations supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. These groups say they have been under increased pressure to urgently find lodgings for young people thrown out on the street because of their sexual orientation.

