Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 06:35 Hits: 3

Countries belonging to the G7 and the European Union can afford to donate more than 150 million vaccines to countries in need without compromising their own goals, UNICEF said Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210517-unicef-says-rich-countries-can-afford-to-donate-covid-19-vaccine-doses-to-covax-scheme