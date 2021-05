Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 19:14 Hits: 1

The mayor of Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous city, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer of the digestive system, the hospital where he was being treated announced.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/sao-paulo-mayor-who-fought-covid-19-and-cancer-dies-at-41-14822432