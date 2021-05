Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 20:01 Hits: 1

France reported 4,255 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Sunday (May 16), down by 16 from the day before and the 13th day in a row the number of patients needing ICU treatment has dropped.

