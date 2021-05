Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 20:22 Hits: 1

Elected officials in a Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April approved a resolution that puts the city on track to major changes to its policing practices.

