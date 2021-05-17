News Roundup: Gaetz mocks sex trafficking allegations; America has a fascism problem

Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 02:00 Hits: 2

In the news today: Never bet that Rep. Matt Gaetz can't become more repulsive: You will always, always lose. Political pundits and journalists need to identify the post-Trump Republican Party as the anti-democratic, propaganda-peddling fascist movement it is. Republican governors are slashing pandemic unemployment aid, but the reasons they're using to do it have more to do with racist theories than pandemic realities.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Rep. Matt Gaetz mocks child sex trafficking allegations as paying for 'naughty favors'

• After the Republicans' ouster of Cheney, is the media ready to use the f-word?

• Republican governors embrace lies and longtime racist tactics in cutting off unemployment aid

• House GOP leaders join Hannity to genuflect to the former guy, praise his 'energy'

• It's not cops beating Black people to death. It's the sickle cell trait, medical examiners allege

From the community:

• "Wow. This is unhinged" writes Maricopa County Election Official about trump's deranged statement

• I Am Psychologically Damaged By Covid And Feeling Abandoned By The CDC

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2030754