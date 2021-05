Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 17:08 Hits: 5

Iran's state subsidizes gender reassignment surgery while prohibiting homosexuality. A long and continuing history of activism has helped transgender people bolster their community despite the discrimination they face.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-how-transgender-people-survive-ultraconservative-rule/a-57480850?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf