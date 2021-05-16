The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

IMF chief: 'We ought to support Africa in this genuinely historic moment'

IMF chief: 'We ought to support Africa in this genuinely historic moment' Leaders from more than a dozen African countries will attend a summit in Paris from Monday to discuss their financial needs after the Covid-19 pandemic. Ahead of the gathering, the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has told FRANCE 24 the international community must step up efforts to ensure a "dangerous divergence" of fortunes between advanced and developing economies is avoided. "This divergence would mean more insecurity, more instability and lost opportunities for the world economy to grow," she warned.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210516-imf-chief-we-ought-to-support-africa-in-this-genuinely-historic-moment

