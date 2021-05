Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 16:39 Hits: 5

Britain is confident that existing vaccines will provide protection from a more transmissible Indian coronavirus variant now spreading across the country, Heath Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210516-uk-has-high-degree-of-confidence-covid-19-jabs-protect-against-indian-variant