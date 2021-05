Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 14:21 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: Police and other security agencies are beefing up security in the country after Israel apparently greenlit the targeting of Hamas operatives around the world. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/16/home-ministry-security-in-country-to-be-beefed-up