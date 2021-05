Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 17:13 Hits: 5

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Russia's decision to put the Czech Republic on a list of "unfriendly" states is silly, Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday, following a chill in ties between the two countries as a result of an intelligence dispute. Read full story

