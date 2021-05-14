Court Bailiffs Visit RFE/RL's Moscow Bureau

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 13:19 Hits: 0

Agents of Russia's court bailiffs service have initiated enforcement proceedings against RFE/RL's Russian branch over unpaid fines accrued because of violations of the country's controversial "foreign agents" laws. The bailiffs spent about two hours on May 14 in RFE/RL's Moscow bureau and initiated an inventory of equipment there. They did not interfere with work at the bureau or detain anyone.

