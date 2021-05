Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 14:28 Hits: 0

A captain in the Belarusian armed forces' General Staff accused of leaking a government document about the use of troops to crack down on peaceful protesters has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

