Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 09:56 Hits: 3

At least five opposition rebels have been killed after days of clashes in Myanmar, an anti-junta militia said Sunday, as Britain and the United States condemned the military's violence against civilians.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210516-anti-coup-rebels-retreat-from-myanmar-town-after-junta-launches-deadly-attack