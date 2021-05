Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 09:20 Hits: 3

MELBOURNE: Australia is sticking to plans to start re-opening to the rest of the world only from the middle of next year, officials said on Sunday (Apr 16), resisting mounting pressure to end the closure of international borders. In March 2020, Australia closed its borders to non-nationals and non ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-sticks-by-plan-to-re-open-border-in-mid-2022-14820696