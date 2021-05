Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 08:48 Hits: 4

Organizers of the annual LGBT+ Pride parade say police officers should stay a block away from the celebration as their presence may be "threatening." The move has been criticized for appeasing an activist minority.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-york-pride-police-ban-denounced-as-shameful/a-57545219?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf