Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 08:01 Hits: 5

YANGON: At least five opposition rebels have been killed after days of clashes in Myanmar, an anti-junta militia said on Sunday (May 16), as Britain and the United States condemned the military's violence against civilians. The country has been in uproar since the military ousted civilian leader ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/myanmar-junta-coup-protest-deaths-mindat-chin-uk-us-14820794