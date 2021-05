Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 20:46 Hits: 6

Thousands of Colombians marched through central Madrid on Saturday in support of anti-governments protests back home which over 40 people have been killed in clashes with police.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/thousands-of-colombians-in-anti-govt-march-in-madrid-14818620