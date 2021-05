Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 16:20 Hits: 3

Rallies are taking place to mark Nakba Day and voice support for Palestinians. Meanwhile, a Gaza tower housing several global media organizations collapsed after being hit by an airstrike. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pro-palestinian-protesters-march-in-major-cities-as-israel-strikes-gaza-live-updates/a-57541547?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf