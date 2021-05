Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 10:50 Hits: 3

Iran heads into its June election amid rising discontent over its sanctions-crippled economy. Candidates look set to include former nuclear negotiator Ali Larijani and hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi.

