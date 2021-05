Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 12:22 Hits: 4

Police are preparing for possible clashes during pro-Palestinian rallies as Middle East tensions intensify. Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that the country "will not suffer" antisemitic protests.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-gaza-crisis-pro-palestinian-rallies-gather-in-german-cities/a-57540780?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf