Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 15:30 Hits: 3

On the penultimate weekend of the Bundesliga season, a record was broken and two teams in the relegation fight secured their top-flight status. Two more can confirm their return to the Champions League tomorrow.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bundesliga-bulletin-robert-lewandowski-reaches-40-augsburg-and-hertha-berlin-safe/a-57541211?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf